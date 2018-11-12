‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Clip Introduces Force Captain Catra

Netflix is poised to bring back one of television’s most famous series. At long last, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will make its debut this week, and ComicBook is here to get you an exclusive look at the series.

Thanks to Netflix, you can find a special sneak-peek clip from She-Ra above. The video may not feature Adora in all her magical glory, but fans do get a closer look at Catra as she grapples with the loss of her comrade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the clip begins, fans watch as Catra is led through the ruins of a city by a robed woman. The younger girl is brought before a man called Hordak, and she leaves the meeting fully promoted.

With Adora having left home, the Evil Horde is looking to fill the space the girl left behind. Despite protests from her teacher, Catra is chosen to become the Force Captain in Adora’s absence, and she is given a token which shows off her new job.

For those of you who don’t know Catra, the character does hail from the original She-Ra animated series. A former friend of Adora, Catra aligns herself with Hordak’s fleet while the other woman buys into the rebellion. Given the ability to transform into a panther, Catra pushes forward the Evil Horde’s agenda which puts her at odds with Adora and the Great Rebellion.

Want to know more about this much-anticipated series? You can check out the DreamWorks show’s official synopsis below:

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

The first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuts on November 13 via Netflix. Will you be tuning into the reboot? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!