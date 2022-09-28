Recently, Toonami's Co-Creator, Jason DeMarco, confirmed that anime original series including Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and Shenmue The Animation would be stricken from HBO Max and Cartoon Network as the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery wrecks havoc to the company's catalog. Unfortunately, the hits keep coming as DeMarco took the opportunity to confirm that the video game adaptation for the popular Shenmue franchise wouldn't return for a second season, even though things were looking good for the potential renewal.

Shenmue first debuted on the Sega Dreamcast video game console in 1999, with the series making a surprising return in 2019 thanks to the release of Shenmue III. While a fourth installment of the Sega series might not take place, the series remains a popular franchise in the world of video games, so it came as no surprise that an anime adaptation was created to explore the life of protagonist Ryo Hazuki. Unfortunately, the first season ended on something of a cliffhanger, meaning that most likely, Shenmue the Animation won't be able to tell the entire martial arts-based story.

Jason DeMarco took to his Official Twitter Account to not only confirm that Shenmue The Animation was being stricken from HBO Max, but also that the second season wouldn't be coming to Toonami in the future, despite previous reports that there was a strong possibility that Ryo Hazuki would return to the small screen:

Sorry guys. This happened. You can still watch all of the anime on Crunchyroll and it will still be available as digital downloads. And yes, it’s looking like no S2 of Shenmue, even though sadly- it did well enough that we were gearing up for S2. Maybe one day… https://t.co/WpM3O6NcSC — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) September 28, 2022

Despite these cuts, Adult Swim is still working on new originals including Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Housing Complex C, and FLCL, though the status of these projects has yet to be confirmed following the latest updates.

The official description of Shenmue The Animation reads as such:

"1986, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki has trained to master the Hazuki Style Jujitsu under his strict father in the Hazuki Dojo from his childhood. However, one day a mysterious man named Lan Di murders his father and takes the "mirror" his father was protecting. Ryo is determined to find the truth behind his father's murder, but soon finds himself getting stuck in a war between the underground organizations…. Traveling from Yokosuka to Hong Kong, Ryo's long journey begins!"

