Shin Godzilla Concept Art Teases Ghidorah’s Arrival

Shin Godzilla is arguably the most terrifying Godzilla to ever be created. The king of the kaijus’ 2016 feature film gave us a brand new look at Godzilla that we had never before seen. While a sequel to the film hasn’t been announced and the future of the “Shin” version of Godzilla is still up in the air, he’ll be making an appearance in the Universal Studios Japan attraction where he takes on the cast of Neon Genesis Evangelion. With Godzilla comes a brand new re-design for his regular sparring partner, King Ghidorah.

Twitter User GMANonScified managed to find the screenshot from the upcoming “Godzilla Vs Evangelion The Real 4-D” that shows off a brand new look for the three headed dragon to match the twisted interpretation of Shin Godzilla:

Shin #KingGhidorah may be on the horizon. It’s unclear, but footage of the King of Terror’s new design was shown alongside scenes from the upcoming #Godzilla vs. #Evangelion 4D experience. pic.twitter.com/8uvFu2as0q — GMAN (@GMANonScified) May 31, 2019

The newest interpretation of Godzilla in Japan, Shin featured a Godzilla that was perhaps the most terrifying version of the creature we’ve seen. With his beady eyes, crooked fangs, and creepy evolution pattern, Shin’s path of destruction saw him alone against the armed force of Japan and the world. Ghidorah’s appearance here takes similar notes from the “Shin Universe”, giving the arch-rival to Godzilla a more “spectral” appearance with ghostly eyes and a haunting series of jaws.

Ghidorah’s role in the upcoming crossover attraction at Universal Studios Japan is still anyone’s guess but he’ll certainly give the EVA unit pilots an even more difficult challenge should they face off. The attraction itself, currently open now and running until the end of August, will see the forces of Nerv facing off against Shin Godzilla, offering audiences a crossover that, while few were expecting, will certainly create one heck of a show.

What do you think of Ghidorah’s new look? Do you prefer the “Shin” versions of these classic kaiju over the originals? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now, with Godzilla Vs Kong arriving in theaters in March 2020.