Netflix's Skull Island Trailer Released

Kong is set to make a comeback next year to once again butt heads with Godzilla in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. However, fans won't have to wait until 2024 to see the ruler of Skull Island on the screen, as Netflix has confirmed that this summer will see the arrival of the animated series from Legendary Studios hitting the streaming service featuring everyone's favorite hairy kaiju. Skull Island has not only revealed its release date, but a new trailer giving us a better look at the giant monster adventures.

Skull Island will release on Netflix on June 22nd, meaning kaiju fans have less than a month before we can see the King of Kong hit the mysterious locale once again. With Legendary Entertainment expanding the MonsterVerse via movies and television projects, the future seems bright for the legendary ape. It's clear from this first trailer that there will be far more monsters featured on Skull Island than simply its king.

It's clear from the promotional materials that this animated series will be a brand-new take on Kong and the island that originally housed him. While we can see some familiar monsters featured in the upcoming series, it would seem that the new visitors to the environment will also have a giant dog, lizards, and crabs to deal with. For those who might not know, the series is produced by Powerhouse Animation, the same animators responsible for Netflix's Castlevania, so the studio creators are no strangers to bringing monsters to life.

Netflix has released an official description of Skull Island, which will see the most popular giant ape once again ruling over his domain, that reads as such, "A thrilling animated adventure series, follow[ing] shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest Titan of them all, Kong."

This isn't the only Legendary project that will arrive on the small screen in the future, as Apple TV+ is continuing to work on the untitled series that will feature the organization known as Monarch in a world fit to bursting with kaiju. While it has yet to be confirmed if Kong will be in this upcoming series, the New Empire is planning to throw a major new threat at Skull Island's self-appointed king. With the movie not featured as "Godzilla Vs. Kong", it has yet to be seen if the giant ape and lizard will once again tango for supremacy.