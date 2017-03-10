Netflix's Skull Island Anime Shares First Look

✖

Legendary Pictures and Netflix are now working on the next major entry of the MonsterVerse saga with a new anime take on Kong: Skull Island, and fans finally got an idea of what this new project looks like with the first look from the monstrous anime series! The main MonsterVerse quadrilogy came to an end with Godzilla vs. Kong's release last year, but it was soon confirmed that Legendary has plans in place to continue expanding the Titan filled world with a whole new slew of projects that includes a new anime series taking on the world from Kong: Skull Island.

Originally announced to be in the works earlier this year, there have been very few updates as to what to expect from this new Kong: Skull Island. Thankfully, that changed during Netflix's Geeked Week this year as Kong: Skull Island debuted its very first look that teases how some very small humans will get caught up in Kong's massive territory with very little hope of escape. You can check out the ominous first look at Legendary and Netflix's Kong: Skull Island anime below:

first look at SKULL ISLAND, a new animated series set in the Legendary MonsterVerse from Powerhouse Animation #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RC65bgZXOu — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Written by Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), there are unfortunately very few details about what to expect from Legendary Pictures and Netflix's new Kong: Skull Island anime or (when to expect it) at the moment outside of the fact that it will be animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the studio behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Seis Manos and more. The initial announcement for the new project gave some hints as to the plot of the new series that teases more people getting trapped on the titular island:

The original description for Netflix's Kong: Skull Island teases it as such, "A new chapter in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong."

There are also plans in place to continue with a new movie in the MonsterVerse, but very few details are available for that either at the moment.