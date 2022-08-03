Smiling Friends Releases First Promo for New Summer Special

Smiling Friends is currently getting ready for its second season with Adult Swim, but before then it will be returning for a new special episode this Summer and Adult Swim has released a new promo for the special to help celebrate! The original animated series from Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel quickly took off with fans when the series first surprisingly premiered over a single, unadvertised evening, and now fans can't wait to see what the next season can do. But until then, fans will be seeing a new entry long before then with a new episode this Summer.

This new special episode takes the titular Smiling Friends outside of their usual workplace as the promo for the episode teases that they will be going on a new adventure in Brazil. All fans get to see is them traveling through the airport for now, so there's still no telling what can happen in the full episode itself given just how hard it is to predict the story from any regular episode of the series. You can check out the promo for Smiling Friends' new Summer special episode below as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

Check out this promo for The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil! pic.twitter.com/kz2homFCm9 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 1, 2022

"The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil" will be premiering on Adult Swim this Saturday, August 6th at 11:30PM EST. It will be streaming with HBO Max the vert next day if you're not able to catch it as it goes live, however, and Adult Swim describes the special episode as such, "The Smiling Friends finally get to relax in a beautiful Brazilian beach town; Pim works on his novel; Charlie binges a load of torrent shows on his portable hard drive; Alan and Glep enjoy some long-awaited chill-out time at the beach."

If you wanted to catch Smiling Friends' current season, you can now find it streaming with HBO Max and airing on Adult Swim on various evenings. The series is officially described as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

