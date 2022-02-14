Smiling Friends Debuts New HBO Max Launch Promo

Adult Swim has debuted a new promo to celebrate Smiling Friends’ big launch on HBO Max! It was clear from the very first time that the series made its debut on Adult Swim (during an April Fool’s Day special a couple of years ago, surprisingly) that fans were anxious to see the full project play out. Not only was the pilot received well, but the initial announcement that a full season was being order was as big of a hit among fans online. Now that the series has made its full first season run on Adult Swim, fans are already clamoring for more.

With the first season now in the bag (and surprisingly premiering over the course of a single night in a secret marathon), Smiling Friends is now streaming for many more fans on HBO Max. The series’ full eight episode first season is now available on the service, and to celebrate Adult Swim has released a new promo highlighting all that fans can expect to experience. With the second season now confirmed to be in the works as of this writing, it’s the perfect time to go back and check out why it has been such a hit.

Smiling Friends is one of the most curious new additions to Adult Swim in recent memory. Birthed from YOLO Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack and ultra-popular internet animator Zach Hadel, the series has been given a huge boost thanks to how much it has taken off with its audience. Adult Swim even renewed the series for a second season while noting just how popular it has been with their main demographics and audiences, so now it’s just a matter of time of seeing when that will actually happen.

Smiling Friends is now streaming on HBO Max and will be returning for a second season in the future. Adult Swim officially describes the series as such, “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio.”

What do you think? How did you like Smiling Friends' debut season? Will you be checking out its run on HBO Max? What are you hoping to see from Season 2?