Smiling Friends Shares First Look at New Special

Smiling Friends is coming back this Summer with a new special episode, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at what to expect from this new episode teasing Pim and Charlie's next big adventure! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's original animated series originally premiered during a special April Fool's Day event for Adult Swim, and the pilot proved to be so popular it was no surprise to see the series picked up for a full season. Now that the series fully made its debut earlier this year (all in a single evening too), fans are eagerly awaiting to see what is coming next.

Adult Swim had previously announced that Smiling Friends will be coming back for a second season, but soon fans will get to see a new episode long before the new season hits. It was teased that there would be a new special episode, and now the series has shared the first look at this new special titled "The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil" (as teased by upcoming TV and HBO Max listings for later this Summer). You can check out the first look below as shared by SmilingFriendsHQ on Reddit, and it features Pim, Charlie, Alan, and Glep "having fun" in Brazil:

According to spotted TV and HBO Max listings, "The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil" is currently scheduled to stream with HBO Max on August 7th (and will likely be airing on Adult Swim the night more much like all of their current new premieres), and it's described as such, "The Smiling Friends finally get to relax in a beautiful Brazilian beach town; Pim works on his novel; Charlie binges a load of torrent shows on his portable hard drive; Alan and Glep enjoy some long-awaited chill-out time at the beach."

Cusack and Hadel have been announced for a special panel during the Adult Swim Festival Block Party, which runs from August 5-7 in Philadelphia, PA. It was teased that they would be opening up all about the new special along with talking about the first season of the series, so interested fans might want to seek that out. As for Smiling Friends itself, the series is now streaming with HBO Max and is described as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

