Rick and Morty Creator's Solar Opposites Is Hulu's Top Comedy Premiere

Solar Opposites really is taking the world by storm. Not even a week after it debuted, Hulu has unveiled the animated show has had the biggest opening for any comedy ever released on the platform. In fact, it's the second most-watched series of the week, despite only being five days into that seven-day chart. According to Hulu, a whopping 40-percent of viewers who started the series ended up binging all eight episodes within 48 hours after it debuted. As the streamer points out, Adult Animation is a major draw for the service as "nearly 40-percent" of all subscribers watch a series in the genre monthly.

Created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty scribe Mike McMahan, the series features a family of aliens that crashlands on Earth and tries to live a normal human life in suburban America. It's expected the second season of the show will drop on Hulu sometime next year and ComicBook.com recently spoke with the creators of Solar Opposites about what fans should expect from the show's sophomore outing.

"Well, I can tell you that we're keeping things pretty tight lipped because we just want to see how things go," Roiland said. I can tell you The Wall is not going anywhere, but things are certainly going to be different there. That's a place that we find a lot of inspiration and we're going to continue that. But that's probably the only thing I want to say. The second season is pretty far along, which is exciting. It's pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to be able to get to do this. And we're hoping to we get to do a bunch more after Season 2."

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," added McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?' Because we've written and the artists are working on Season 2 already. I'm already seeing a lot of stuff for Season 2 and we do some Pupa stuff but we also wanted to build out."

Solar Opposites Season One is now streaming on Hulu.

