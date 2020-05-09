Solar Opposites: The Internet Is Loving Justin Roiland's New Series
At long last, Solar Opposites has debuted on Hulu, an adult-oriented animated show from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty alumnus Mike McMahan. The show appears to be an early hit, rocking a 96-percent Certified Fresh and Rotten Tomatoes and according to Twitter, the fans also seem to be on the same page as the critics.
Featuring a family of aliens that crashlands on Earth, the series follows the family as they try and integrate themselves into everyday American life. In total, the show has eight episodes for its first season, though it's likely more episodes will soon be on the way, judging by early popular returns.
ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely says the show is better than Rick and Morty, a show most will instantly compare Solar Opposites to. "The way that these two stories work together is what makes Solar Opposites such a great and wildy entertaining series," Ridgely opines. "There's a balance of complete sincerity and utter buffoonery that very few shows are able to achieve, making for a one-of-a-kind experience. If you're expecting a Rick and Morty spinoff series; don't. Solar Opposites is something much better."
See what early Solar Opposites bingers are saying below:
Crazy
Just got into #SolarOpposites on @hulu and it’s crazy! I’m either laughing or making a crazy face. pic.twitter.com/qR2qqSgU0u— Matty Rants (@themattyrants) May 8, 2020
Need Season 2 ASAP
I need Season 2 of #SolarOpposites like I need Season 2 of @WuTangOnHulu @hulu— eaphen's interlude (@eaphen) May 8, 2020
Do the Dew
Absolutely loved the first episode of #SolarOpposites can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes back to back till I can't think anymore. P.S. The Mountain Dew joke hit way too hard being from southern Ohio 😂 @JustinRoiland— Major (@MajorDoss) May 8, 2020
Goodbye Panic Attacks!
So I started #SolarOpposites this morning. I'm only two episodes in, but so far it seems like a nice alternative to Rick and Morty if you like the humor of that show but don't want the toxicity and the existential crises that show makes you think about.— Lily 🦄 (@LilyRHaley) May 8, 2020
100% Missing Out
If you don’t have @hulu then you’re 100% missing out on #SolarOpposites
Sign up and binge this excellent new show now or else - THE PUPA WILL GET YOU pic.twitter.com/DTuQ0SDV1y— Aaron “Azza” Phillips (@BritishCPA) May 9, 2020
Don't Have to Tell Me Twice
LMAO I'M SOLD #SolarOpposites pic.twitter.com/UHsY8HG3ZI— 🇩🇴 ❤︎ αВєαυтιfυℓЅтσяу ❤︎ 🇩🇴 (@abeautifuIstory) May 8, 2020
NSFW!
Currently watching #SolarOpposites. Almost spit my coffee out. pic.twitter.com/OhRehlMKbd— Jared Buckendahl (@JaredBuckendahl) May 8, 2020
We Need a Crossover, Stat!
I can’t handle that Korvo sounds exactly like Rick. But I’m hoping and praying for a crossover episode already. #RickAndMorty #SolarOpposites pic.twitter.com/VfitWASMEk— Jennifer Lee (@jayleewolter) May 8, 2020
Law & Order: Space Crimes Unit
Been watching #SolarOpposites for about 5 minutes and I can't get over Terry wearing a shirt that just says "Dick Wolf" on it. pic.twitter.com/O45j1hjr6u— Olivia@StayinHome (@queendeedeeart) May 8, 2020
Flippin' Amazing
This Show Is Freaking Amazing!!! Just finished it can't wait for Season 2 🤩🤩🤩🤩 #SolarOpposites pic.twitter.com/JXqdOUJPgd— willcnray (@willcnray) May 8, 2020
