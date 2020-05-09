Solar Opposites: The Internet Is Loving Justin Roiland's New Series

At long last, Solar Opposites has debuted on Hulu, an adult-oriented animated show from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty alumnus Mike McMahan. The show appears to be an early hit, rocking a 96-percent Certified Fresh and Rotten Tomatoes and according to Twitter, the fans also seem to be on the same page as the critics.

Featuring a family of aliens that crashlands on Earth, the series follows the family as they try and integrate themselves into everyday American life. In total, the show has eight episodes for its first season, though it's likely more episodes will soon be on the way, judging by early popular returns.

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely says the show is better than Rick and Morty, a show most will instantly compare Solar Opposites to. "The way that these two stories work together is what makes Solar Opposites such a great and wildy entertaining series," Ridgely opines. "There's a balance of complete sincerity and utter buffoonery that very few shows are able to achieve, making for a one-of-a-kind experience. If you're expecting a Rick and Morty spinoff series; don't. Solar Opposites is something much better."

See what early Solar Opposites bingers are saying below: