Solo Leveling Star Aleks Le Claps Back Against Online Threats

In this digital age, it is easier than ever to access your favorite stars. From musicians to actors, things like social media have brought creators and consumers closer than ever. This same situation is true in anime as the fandom is one of the liveliest online. In some cases, the access is fine but other scenarios aren't so clear cut. And now, one of the stars of Solo Leveling is clapping back against those threatening him on TikTok.

The address comes courtesy of Aleks Le, the voice actor behind Jinwoo in the English dub of Solo Leveling. The star, who also voices characters like Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, knows how to navigate the anime fandom. However, a slew of threats ahead of Solo Leveling's dub finale prompted Le to address those harassing him.

@aleksminle Ground your expectations & just let me work pls. On the other hand thank you to those who have been nice & supportive of the dub 🙏 I see y’all 👀 I’ll try to cook somethin up sololeveling sungjinwoo sololevelingedit arise anime fyp sololevelingarise ♬ original sound – Aleks Le

"You're excited. You're nervous. I get it but here's the thing. I'm not talking about the comments that are politely asking me to do a good job. No, not those," the actor shared before pointing out some threatening comments from his recent videos.

"If you keep spamming my comment sections with threats... If you keep making threats to me about this scene, I'm going to change it to 'wake up' [or] 'wakey wakey'."

After passing along the joke, Le sobers up in the video to address the fandom. The voice actor promises he's going to cook on Jinwoo's big moment in the finale, and so far, Le has not let anyone down. The actor has been a perfect compliment to Taito Ban, the Japanese voice actor behind Jinwoo. So as the dub finale for Solo Leveling draws near, netizens can have faith knowing that Le is working overtime on the anime.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, the hit anime is streaming now on Crunchyroll. You can learn more about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about the English dub of Solo Leveling? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!