Solo Leveling Season Finale Recreates an Iconic Comic Scene
Solo Leveling's big finale recreated a famous scene from the original comic!
Solo Leveling has brought the anime's first season to an end with its biggest fights yet, and the season finale brought an iconic moment from the original manhwa release to life! Solo Leveling was likely the most requested manhwa fans wanted to see get an anime adaptation someday, and with the first season debuting earlier this year, it's become clear as to why thanks to all of the intense fights that Jinwoo has been a part of through the episodes seen thus far. With the anime's finale, it really went out with a bang with some of the most notable material from the original work.
Chugong and DUBU's original Solo Leveling webcomic series has been such a massive release that it's spawned a sequel, and the first season of the anime really helped to showcase as to why. But while there have been a few major fights through the anime thus far, it's still pretty much a slow burn compared to what the comic eventually becomes from this point on. Helping to showcase this pivot to its next era moving forward into the now confirmed Solo Leveling Season 2, the finale amps it up with a notable moment where Jinwoo brandishes a new knife that's stuck out as a well known image from the original comic.
Fans couldn't believe seeing it brought to life, and are definitely ready to see what's next. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Solo Leveling's season finale, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
He Did It!
HE DID THE THING 🔥— – 🍥 VIN KZKUII 🦊 – (@kzkuii) March 30, 2024
One of Jinwoo's Iconic Panel#SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/5mZwbEO4Sp
How It Compares to the Original
Solo Leveling Episode 12 Manhwa Vs Anime#SoloLeveling #俺レベ #SoloLeveling— HunterX5Z (@fallenxc5533978) March 30, 2024
#SoloLeveling #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/UiX2CqrJzA
Can't Believe It's Real
"Instead of defending the throne of one long gone, defend the man who stands before you."
Man im crying rn I don't believe that this shit is real ...#SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/seq4sjp3V2— Ren I Aired arc I (@KingAired) March 30, 2024
ARISE
SUNG JIN WOO’s ARISE IS HERE & IT SOUNDS GODLY OMG😭‼️ Is “Okiro” which is just the Japanese way of saying Arise, but it’s still very much so good🔥#Sololeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/AryVJqH9bW— Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) March 30, 2024
Goated
BOY GETS SURROUNDED BY CENTIPEDES! AND TAKES THEM ALL OUT WHILE GETTING A NEW WEAPON?! MY FREAKING GOAT JINWOO 🔥🔥🔥🏆 #SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/KwKq6cdct0— J👑BLEACHTYBW (@Animesempai0) March 30, 2024
Unbelievable
THIS ANIMATION IS UNBELIEVABLE 🔥 #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/cIsPHfgiWr— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) March 31, 2024
Finally
FUCKING FINALY 😭😭😭
#SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/hBWheFYfZI— J. Dev (@Jai_Dev_TT) March 30, 2024
Kicking Off 2024 With a Bang
BY FAR the most iconic anime of 2024 from the soundtrack to the animation this anime has never disappointed 😮💨😩 #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/767VAJ4sTE— ぜんあちゃん🤍 (@TheOriginal_Z) March 31, 2024
Can't Wait for What's Next
I cannot wait for Solo Leveling S2 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Te6tUzdpY0— ryss 🐉 Thank You Toriyama (@basicallybulma) April 1, 2024
It's Time
THE NECROMANCER,— Pozito ✨ (@el_pozitoo) March 30, 2024
THE SHADOW MONARCH
SUNG JIN WOO !!! 🔮✨#SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/W6hW00U5hg