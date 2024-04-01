Solo Leveling Season Finale Recreates an Iconic Comic Scene

Solo Leveling has brought the anime's first season to an end with its biggest fights yet, and the season finale brought an iconic moment from the original manhwa release to life! Solo Leveling was likely the most requested manhwa fans wanted to see get an anime adaptation someday, and with the first season debuting earlier this year, it's become clear as to why thanks to all of the intense fights that Jinwoo has been a part of through the episodes seen thus far. With the anime's finale, it really went out with a bang with some of the most notable material from the original work.

Chugong and DUBU's original Solo Leveling webcomic series has been such a massive release that it's spawned a sequel, and the first season of the anime really helped to showcase as to why. But while there have been a few major fights through the anime thus far, it's still pretty much a slow burn compared to what the comic eventually becomes from this point on. Helping to showcase this pivot to its next era moving forward into the now confirmed Solo Leveling Season 2, the finale amps it up with a notable moment where Jinwoo brandishes a new knife that's stuck out as a well known image from the original comic.

Fans couldn't believe seeing it brought to life, and are definitely ready to see what's next.