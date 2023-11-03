Viral Spider-Man 2 Glitch Brings Naruto Into the Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has brought back Peter Parker and Miles Morales in one game to see them take on some of the biggest threats to New York City. On top of Kraven the Hunter looking to hunt both spiders in the Big Apple, a certain symbiote is playing a major role in the game's storyline. Thanks to a recent glitch discovered by gamers, it would seem that you can transform Peter and Miles into a character that would fit right into the Hidden Leaf Village of Naruto fame.

Spider-Man has never had his own official anime adaptation before, though he has appeared in an anime series focusing on the Avengers in the past. While we've never seen Peter Parker or Miles Morales actually meet Naruto, we have seen some unique Marvel/Anime crossovers in the past. In a special one-shot, Spider-Man teamed up with the Avengers to take on the Titans of Attack on Titan fame as the behemoths invaded the Marvel Universe. While not featuring Spider-Man, the recent Deadpool manga, Deadpool: Samurai, saw everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth teaming up with My Hero Academia's All Might to take down the mad titan Thanos.

Spider-Man Does The Naruto Run in NYC

Thanks to a new glitch discovered in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players were able to see Peter Parker mimic the ninjas of the Naruto franchise. The "Naruto Run" has easily become a fan-favorite "meme" of the shonen franchise, making its way to numerous events and moments in time. While we might never see the Seventh Hokage running alongside the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in New York City, this is the next best thing.

Currently, the Seventh Hokage is facing quite the challenge in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the latest storyline playing out in Naruto's manga series. Locked in a state of limbo by Kawaki, Naruto can currently do nothing for his son Boruto, who is currently believed to be responsible for the death of his father. With the world turned upside down, Boruto Uzumaki is going to have his work cut out for him to bring everything back to normal.

What do you think of this hilarious Spider-Man/Naruto crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.