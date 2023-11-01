New Spider-Man 2 Update Released for PS5, Patch Notes Revealed

Insomniac Games has today released another new update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. Since arriving near the end of October, Insomniac has slowly started pushing out patches for Spider-Man 2 that fix various issues that have been found in the game. Now, that trend has continued once again with a new update that resolves a short list of problems that players have been coming across.

Downloadable at this very moment, update version 1.001.004 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't include any gameplay overhauls or other notable changes. Instead, this patch is solely tied to squashing numerous bugs. Some of these bugs are associated with specific quests, while others are tied to gameplay mechanics or visuals. This update also still hasn't added New Game+ to Spider-Man 2, but that patch is known to be arriving before the end of 2023.

Moving forward, questions still continue to linger when it comes to future DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For now, those in charge at Insomniac haven't said either way if add-on content will come to the superhero title in the future. However, many Spider-Man 2 players have started to uncover secrets in the game that may point to DLC. If additional content is coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 down the road, hopefully, we learn about it quite soon.

To get a full look at today's patch notes for Spider-Man 2, you can find them attached below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update 1.001.004 Patch Notes

General Fixes & Polish: