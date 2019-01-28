‘Spider-Verse’ Gets Retro Anime Makeover for Peni Parker

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been one of the most well-received Spider-Man films among critics and fans, and one of the many reasons fans have been so drawn to it are the numerous Spider-People from other universes.

Peni Parker and SP//dr caught the eye of anime fans everywhere, and they have been sharing what the character would look like in other anime styles. The latest bit of fan-art takes it back to the 1970s and imagines a cool retro look for Peni. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @Altronage imagined this above retro anime makeover for Peni Parker, that brings her closer to an anime adaptation of Go Nagai’s Devilman or Cutie Honey. The coolest bit of extra fun comes from the additional subtitles added to the scene in which @Altronage imagines Peni in the place of Toei’s Spider-Man attempt. Toei once debuted a live-action Spider-Man that’s most famous for its large mecha named Leopardon.

Executive producer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Phillip Lord actually mentioned that the Japanese Spider-Man could make an official appearance in a possible sequel should the film cross $200 million domestic, and while that goal is no longer in reach there’s still hope. Sony is reportedly looking into spinning off the Spider-Verse film into television projects, which means there could be more opportunities to see the Japanese Spider-Man and Peni Parker in other styles.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.