Spirited Away Fan Shows Off Stunning Custom LEGO Build

Spirited Away may no longer hold the record of highest-grossing anime film to date, but its legacy is stronger than ever. The Studio Ghibli classic continues to entrance fans by the day, but newer fans may have trouble getting their hands on merchandise for the film. And if that is the case, you will want to check out one LEGO fanatics recent work with Spirited Away.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Kaonashi wowed fans with their latest LEGO build. The fan decided it was time someone honored Spirited Away with a LEGO set, and it has since been submitted as an official LEGO Idea.

“I created Haku from Spirited Away in Lego! It could become a real set too if it gets support on Lego ideas,” the user shared.

As you can see above, the LEGO build is all sorts of impressive. The custom set brings Haku to life in his gorgeous serpent form. The dragon is created from pre-existing pieces according to the builder, but he had to customize some of the colors. But as you can see, this build isn’t all that difficult even for beginners.

A set of mini-figures is also included with this custom build. You would be amiss to overlook Chihiro to the righthand side. The heroine is seen standing next to No-Face as a scenic display stand sits behind them.

Sadly, there are quite a few hoops standing between this LEGO Idea and brand approval. The biggest issue for custom builds such as this has little to do with construction and everything to do with licensing. Studio Ghibli hasn’t licensed any of its properties to LEGO before, but a build as good as this one could convince the Japanese company otherwise.

Spirited Away was released by Studio Ghibli in 2001. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.