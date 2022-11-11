Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills

Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.

Surprisingly enough, Yor and Loid have managed to keep their secrets from one another, with only the young Anya able to see what they both truly are thanks to her telepathic abilities. It's clear that the anime adaptation from both Wit Studio and CloverWorks has helped connect countless fans to the Forgers, as Spy x Family has become one of the most streamed series in Japan for 2022. While the first season is inching toward its finale, the manga by Tatsuya Endo is continuing to follow the Forgers, as the popular franchise continues to find the perfect balance between espionage and humor.

Spy Thorn Family

Instagram Cosplayer Shellanin took the opportunity to share this pitch-perfect take on the Thorn Princess, who remains one of the deadliest assassins in the world of the Shonen series that has risen the ranks amongst the anime community for this year:

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the first season of Spy x Family, you can stream the current episodes on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service describing the series as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this new take on the Thorn Princess? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.