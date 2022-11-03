Spy x Family Episode 18 Stills Released

Spy x Family has a new episode on the dock for the weekend, and of course, fans are eager to see what comes from the release. Since the show returned this fall, the Forger Family has already tackled some wild missions as Laid tries to keep the world at peace. And soon, episode 18 will give the spy a new challenge if its first set of stills tells us anything.

As you can see below, the anime just released some new promo images for fans, and they are all about episode 18. The release will drop this Saturday as usual, and if you read the manga, then you will know what's coming for the anime thanks to a newcomer's arrival.

"SPY x FAMILY" – Episode 18 Preview Images! pic.twitter.com/Yv506uHuLA — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) November 3, 2022

Who Is the Spy x Family Newbie?

As you can see above, three of the stills focus on the Forger Family as Anya starts a study routine with Yor and Yuri. The girl looks as cute as ever even when Yuri is flustered. And in the third still, fans can see Loid up on a perch with an overcast sky behind him.

The most interesting still comes last as fans are shown a new character. The man is clearly an adult, and their shaggy brown hair is kept under a hat. He's fairly innocuous given all we can see, but manga readers will know how this man is with a single glance.

And who is that? Well, the man is another spy. Loid is about to meet Agent Daybreak, a rather clumsy spy who fancies himself a rival to Agent Twilight. It seems the new spy has some business to take care of at Eden College. And with Loid hovering nearby for Anya, you can bet the two men will meet before long.

What do you think about Spy x Family so far? Are you keeping up with season one still? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.