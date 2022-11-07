Spy x Family Details One of Anya's Major Weaknesses

Spy x Family has been forging through the second half of the anime's premiere season with new episodes this Fall, but the newest episode of the series has detailed one of Anya Forger's more surprising weaknesses. The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's manga series has been spending the second half of the season exploring more uses of Anya's power as it has come in handy both in and out of school. It's managed to give her a much needed edge, but she ended up challenged even more so when she found herself unable to read minds in the newest episode.

Anya's powers are one of the more curious elements of the series as a whole. While fans have been teased about her past and the amount of experiments done on her to give her these powers, the newest episode of the series revealed that these come with a surprise weakness. As Anya explains in the newest episode, her powers actually go away during a major event and thus she is unable to read the other kids' minds when she needs to take a very important midterm.

What is Anya's Major Weakness?

Episode 18 of Spy x Family tasks Anya with taking her midterms which not only can help her earn Stella Stars, but a poor score will be punished by a Tonitrus Bolt. She wants to use her mind reading powers, but explains that the adults had told her that during an eclipse she is no longer able to use her powers. Every month when the moon disappears in this way, she also loses her power. It ends up being on the same day as the tests, and thus pushes her to study more.

It's an interesting wrinkle to Anya's powers as it not only raises questions about the kinds of experiments she went under to get these abilities, but whether Bond is affected by the same kind of weakness. There are so many more questions about how Espers work in the series overall, so hopefully that is something that gets further looked into as the episodes continue.

How did you feel learning about one of Anya's major weaknesses? Do you hope to learn more about the Espers someday?