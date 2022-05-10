Spy x Family Just Crossed Another Sales Milestone

✖

Spy x Family is definitely the hit of the spring anime season this year, with the story of the Forger Family resonating with fans as Loid, Yor, and Anya attempt to create a family unit while looking to achieve a mission of world peace in the process. With the anime series currently having five episodes to its name, it seems that the anime adaptation from Wit Studio and CloverWorks has helped push manga sales to a new height, as the series continues to release new volumes from mangaka Tatsuya Endo. The Forgers certainly have a bright future ahead of them now.

The latest episode wasn't just hilarious and heart-warming, but it was also action-packed as the Forgers celebrated Anya's entry into Eden College with an exercise that brought together countless spies from WISE as Loid tried to recreate one of Anya's favorite television series. While the members of the Forger family have been able to hide their respective secrets from one another so far, Yor specifically came close to revealing her secret status as a world-class assassin as she took her role as a kidnapper of Anya a bit too seriously. The mission to create world peace has only just begun as Anya is set to join Eden as a full-time student.

The editor of Spy x Family, SHIHEILIN, shared the big news that there are now over eighteen million copies of the manga series in circulation as we speak, showing how the anime adaptation has benefitted the original printed story, which has yet to bring the story of the Forgers to a close:

At present, the first season of Spy x Family is set to receive around twenty-four episodes in total, with CloverWorks and Wit continuing to work in tandem when it comes to bringing this big story to the small screen. While the trio is aware that they aren't a "real family", the series has left hints that this might change as it's clear that Yor, Anya, and Loid are becoming more attached to one another over time, despite their statuses as a master spy, assassin, and telepath.

What do you think of this major milestone for Spy x Family? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Clan.