Spy x Family Fans Are Loving Drunk Yor

Spy x Family has debuted a whole new, drunk side to Yor Forger with the newest episode of the series, and fans are definitely loving what they are seeing! The first few episodes of the new anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series saw the three members of the Forger family coming together. Then we got to see them taking on their first major "mission" as a family when they came up against the intense interview process for Eden Academy. With that successfully out of the way, the Forger family earned themselves some much deserved down time before moving ahead.

With the way the interview process fell apart, it had seemed like Anya wasn't going to make it into the school, and thus Operation Strix wouldn't move forward. It was thankfully confirmed that despite that, Anya indeed was accepted into Eden Academy and the Forger family had celebrated. This led to Yor getting drunk on wine, and soon Anya and Loid found themselves involved in an incredibly elaborate bit of playtime involving a castle and some intense fights. It resulted in some pretty great moments from Yor, who was drunk the entire time.

Going from loopy to intense at the drop of a hat, fans absolutely loved seeing this side of the timid, yet bloody assassin. It's part of why fans are drawn to this series as the usually demure assassin and super serious spy are now starting to break through their shells thanks to their new family life with Anya. Read on to see what fans are saying about Yor's drunken antics in Episode 5, and let us know what you thought! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!