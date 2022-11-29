Spy x Family Finally Adapts One of Its Best Yor x Loid Moments

Spy x Family is nearing the end of season one, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the Forger Family ahead of the finale. With a few episodes left to go, Anya is doing all she can to help her dad reach his goal of world peace while Yor balances being a wife and an assassin. The woman's devotion to her family is clear, and as you may have guessed, fans are shipping Yor with Loid harder than ever before. So thankfully, the anime's latest episode threw fans a bone by adapting a seriously cute scene with the couple.

The update went live just days ago as Spy x Family welcomes a new face. Loid's mission with his family hit a roadblock following the arrival of Fiona Frost, a fellow spy known best as Nightfall. The woman makes it her mission to break up the Forger Family in hopes of taking Yor's place, but Fiona discovers her mission is an impossible one. After all, Loid is in deep with his cover, and Nighfall notes his interest isn't just because of the job.

As you can see above, the scene in question follows Loid and Yor as the pair speak about Anya while Fiona watches from across the room. It is there Loid has a heart-to-heart with his wife, and he assures Yor she is doing her best as a mother. Anya is clearly enamored with Yor, after all, and Loid doesn't hide his affection for the ladies as he showers the girls with smiles.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Ratings Are Still Dominating as Season Finale Nears

To Fiona, she can tell the smile is a practiced one, but there is something behind it that is unfamiliar. Despite being on a mission, the woman sees genuine emotion in Loid's soft glances and smiles when his girls are around. This realization is what prompts Fiona to call off her plans to usurp Yor, and of course, the anime did a wonderful job of showing how much Loid cares. His affection may be hidden in details, but the spy is soft for Yor and Anya despite the burdens his mission carries. And though she tried, not even Fiona can break the bond the Forger Family has forged.

What do you make of Spy x Family season one so far? Do you love the show's take on Yor and Loid? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.