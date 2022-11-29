Spy x Family Ratings Are Still Dominating as Season Finale Nears

Spy x Family's first anime season is preparing to come to a close, with the Forger Family's introduction becoming a runaway hit among the anime fan community. Introducing fans to Loid the master of espionage, Yor the world-class assassin, Anya the jovial telepath, and Bond the clairvoyant canine, the series from Wit and CloverWorks has been a ratings juggernaut since its first episode, and it seems that fact is becoming more prevalent as the series readies itself for its season one finale.

Spy x Family has had some serious competition in 2022, not just from the expected newcomer in Chainsaw Man, but also thanks to Lycoris Recoil, a surprising contender that focuses on a group of gun-slinging girls that work as a part of the "DA" to help save the world the only way they know how. In Japan, the Forger Family's return netted the clan assembled by Twilight almost ten million viewers, showing how big the series has become in a relatively short amount of time. The latest episode of the series that hit the small screen garnered a bit less in the ratings department, with the anime bringing in around 8.8 million viewers.

Despite Spy x Family's success, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works, though there has been a running theme that some anime adaptations have followed wherein a new season will be confirmed immediately following the conclusion of the previous batch of episodes. With Wit and CloverWorks nailing the feel of the series originally created as a manga by artist Tatsuya Endo, there are plenty of anime fans hoping that the partnership will potentially continue with a potential season two.

In terms of story, the second cours of Spy x Family's first season has introduced a new member to the trio in Bond Forger, the adorable shaggy dog that hides a secret power of his own in being able to see glimpses into the future. For the most part, the second cours has focused on hilarious hijinks, though the season finale will surely have some unexpected surprises in store.

Via TV Fandom Lounge