Spy x Family Season 2 Finally Animates Anya's Meme Scene

It's finally back. After more than a year of waiting, Spy x Family has made its grand return. The hit series launched season two this fall with Anya Forger leading the charge. And if you did tune into the season premiere, you must have noticed an iconic scene was adapted in Spy x Family at last.

As you can see below, the legendary scene was caught in slow motion. Spy x Family season two began with Loid on a mission to please his wife with dates, but Anya was left a little wary. As such, the girl ambushes Loid's friend to track her parents, and her confrontation is downright dramatic.

After all, the scene in question is something straight from a shonen. Not even Vegeta could pull off this level of intimidation, and manga readers know it. During the rise of Spy x Family season one, memes popped up on social media inserting Anya into classic shonen moments. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Bleach and Fist of the North Star, Anya's ambush on Franky caught the Internet's eye, and now that manga moment has come to life on screen.

The reel was just as dramatic as we all wanted. Spy x Family season two nailed the unserious scene with perfect execution. Now, it is just a matter of time before editors splice Anya's arrival into our favorite anime. Last year's biggest manga meme is about to be revived, and we cannot even say we're made about it.

If you are not caught up on Spy x Family, the show is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. Season two just launched, and it will air new episodes weekly through the winter. So for more info on Spy x Family, you can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family season two update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!