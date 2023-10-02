Spy x Family: Anya Voice Actress Announces Marriage

It looks like congratulations are in order for the star of Spy x Family. After all, a new report from Japan has confirmed the actress behind Anya Forger has tied the knot! Atsumi Tanezaki announced her marriage to Yuu Miyazaki earlier today, and the entire Spy x Family fandom is celebrating the event.

Of course, there are few people celebrating the nuptials more than the creator of Spy x Family. Tatsuya Endo made sure his blessing was known the world over with a cute sketch. Taking to X (Twitter), Endo posted a cute sketch showing Anya as different kinds of flower girls. The cute sketch was done to celebrate Tanezaki's own wedding, so we can only hope the bride had flower girls just as expressive as Anya is.

(Photo: Tatsuya Endo / X)

We can only wish Tanezaki and her husband the best as they enter their new life as a married couple. Their nuptials come at the perfect time as Spy x Family is about to be all over the headlines. Since October is now here, it won't be long before Spy x Family season two gets underway. The show will return for a single cour this season before Spy x Family drops its first film in Japan. This means Tanezaki is about to have her hands full with Anya, but we're sure the star will get some downtime first to celebrate her honeymoon!

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family ahead of season two, the show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can also read the Spy x Family manga over on Manga Plus to see what Endo is up to. So for more information on Anya's tale, you can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

