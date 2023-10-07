Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Spy x Family has officially returned to screens as one of the big franchises airing new episodes for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and now it has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Spy x Family's first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's manga exploded in popularity, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a new season. Spy x Family Season 2 bring back the staff and cast from the first season of the anime, and has kicked off its run of new episodes this Fall. Now fans know how long it'll be around for.

The first season of the Spy x Family anime ran for two cours with 25 episodes in total, but it's been announced that Season 2 will only be running for 12 episodes spread across three home media releases in Japan. This shorter episode season could be for a number of factors, but the biggest of which is likely due to the upcoming release of the debut movie, Spy x Family Code: White, meaning less episodes of the TV anime. But it's a fair trade off considering that Season 2 will still cover quite a bit of ground.

🎞️Blu-ray＆DVD情報🎞️



Season 2 BD&DVD Vol.1

2023年12月20日(水)発売決定🎉✨



初回生産限定版には

書き下ろしドラマCD①収録‼️



▼タイトル：

「アーニャとベッキーのびっくり大作戦！」



▼出演：

種﨑敦美 ・ 藤原夏海 ・

加藤英美里・佐藤はな・岡村明香



その他豪華特典仕様🎊… pic.twitter.com/xi3q0N4ZMe — 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) October 7, 2023

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 is titled "Follow Mama and Papa" and you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Yor is shot in the butt while on a mission and looks miserable when she gets home. Loid mistakes her very apparent miserable mood as her being unhappy with their marriage of convenience and offers to take her out in a date." You can find the first season now streaming with them as well.

Spy x Family's anime as a whole is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

Are you excited to watch Spy x Family Season 2's run this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!