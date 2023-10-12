Spy x Family Season 2 Shares Episode 2 Stills

Spy x Family is back with a new season, and it is already putting the Forger family center stage. The hit series made a splash with its debut last year, and now Anya is back on the small screen. Spy x Family season two made its much-awaited return last week, and now we have been given its first look at episode two.

As you can see below, Spy x Family season two is about take our family on a ride. Anya Forger is seen looking surprised by something at home, and Bond is most definitely reacting to the situation. We can see a close-up of the big fur ball in a single shot, and there is another shot of Bond with Yor. The dog seems ready to bolt at any point, so you can only imagine what kind of premonition he's had.

(Photo: CloverWorks / WIT Studios)

As for the other stills, they focus on the kids at Eden College. We can see Damian on a trip with his friend, so we can assume the gang is getting up to an adventure. Now, the only question we have is how will Anya interrupt the Desmond boy...?

According to the latest Spy x Family reports, episode two of season two will volley between two stories. The first is titled "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive", so the dog must have seen something with his precognition. The pup is right to look as nervous as he does in these stills given this title. As for the second story, "Damian's Field Research Trip" will be brought to life.

If you want to keep up with Spy x Family season two, well – it is super easy. The hit series is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on the slice-of-life spy thriller, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest Spy x Family preview? Are you liking the anime's second season so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!