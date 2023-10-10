Spy x Family Ups the Ante with Anya x Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover

If there is one thing we know about the Internet, it never lets a good meme die. The anime fandom has learned this time and again. From Vegeta's legendary quote to Die Brando of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the jokes never stop. Last year, Spy x Family was the latest anime to spawn a global meme all thanks to Anya Forger, and the anime just took the inside joke to new levels.

After all, Anya's iconic meme has finally been animated. Spy x Family season two got underway this month after a long wait, and it came out with guns blazing. It was there Anya's biggest manga meme was brought to life, and fans have now made an edit that pits the young psychic against Gojo Satoru.

Yes, that is right. The Internet's favorite meme of Gojo vs Anya is now possible to do on the small screen. As you can see above, fans were quick to turn the manga meme into a cinematic masterpiece. Thanks to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, we've got the perfect footage of Gojo looking troubled during the Shibuya arc. And of course, Spy x Family sealed the deal this month with its season two debut.

It has been over a year since Anya's shonen meme went viral, but it still hits every time. The girl has been shown holding her own against anime's top threats from Akainu to Light Yagami and the Colossal Titan. Spy x Family season two has now made it possible for Anya's manga meme to tackle the world of anime. So whether you like it or not, the Forger girl is about to take over your timelines once again.

So for more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment – to get married and have a kid – he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

