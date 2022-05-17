Spy x Family Reveals the Saddest Twist of Twilight's Past

✖

Spy x Family is making a name for itself as this season's big anime, and its popularity has introduced plenty to the manga. Tatsuya Endo has overseen the story for years now, and with dozens of chapters under belt, fans have seen the Forger family through a lot. And recently, the manga sobered up when it revealed one of the saddest pieces of Twilight's past.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know Spy x Family has been busy exploring Twilight's past as a child. The flashback sequence has given fans an understanding of the war between East and West as it was. Of course, it followed Twilight as he was forced into hiding with his family and watched those closest to him die. But of course, the flashback's final phase took that angst to the next level.

After all, the chapter revealed more about Twilight's time in the army, and it was there our hero was gifted something unexpected. The man found himself reuniting with his three childhood friends who he believed died during the assault on his hometown years ago. For years, Twilight kept that grief bottled inside, and he blamed himself for their deaths. So of course, it was reassuring to see Twilight reunite with his friends.

Well, until it all came crashing down that is. After being reunited with his estranged friends, Twilight lost them for real in an instant. The three were killed in action after their mission was botched due to poor intelligence. The troops went in underprepared, and that bad intel cost Twilight's his friends for real. That is why the soldier came around to spy work so easily, and given Twilight's record, we are sure he's saved many friends from a sad fate even if he couldn't prevent his own.

What do you think of this latest Spy x Family update? Do you want the manga to dive deeper into Twilight's past moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.