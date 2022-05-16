Spy x Family Meets Cardcaptor Sakura with This Anya Crossover

✖

Spy x Family might have debuted just a month ago, but the series is already living life at the top of the anime food chain. The series has been met with praise following its TV debut, and of course, its manga is going on strong under Tatsuya Endo. Its fanbase is growing by the day, and now, one cute crossover piece has folded Spy x Family into the world of Cardcaptor Sakura with ease.

The art comes from Twitter user tokenblckfrnd as you can see below. The artist felt it was time to expand Anya Forger's horizons by introducing her to a new anime, and honestly? The premise is pretty much genius.

As you can tell, Anya has stepped into the role of Sakura Kinomoto in this colorful sketch. The art swaps out the girl's Eden College uniform for the one Sakura wears, and of course, she is holding on to her Sealing Wand. And of course, Anya's friends are joining her to flesh out the cast of Cardcaptor Sakura.

Becky slips into the role of Tomoyo Daidouji very easily, and we're sure the heiress would love to tape Anya's adventures. That is if the kid knew what was going on. Anya keeps her family's secret lives top secret, but even so, she has a soft spot for Becky in the same Sakura does for Tomoyo. And of course, Damian Desmond fits the role of Syaoran Li without any issue. The only question is whether the Spy x Family student can fight like Sakura's childhood crush...

What do you think of this clever little crossover? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family season one?