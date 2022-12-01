Squid Game Star Oh Yeong-su Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charges

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su has found himself in legal trouble following an arrest in South Korea. According to reports, local authorities have indicted the Golden Globe-winning star on sexual misconduct charges. The 78-year-old was released without detention, but the case is ongoing overseas.

Prosecutors in Suwon, South Korea revealed the charges against Oh which date back to 2017. The victim alleges Oh acted inappropriately towards them and originally filed their case against the actor in December 2021. The case was closed in 2022, but after the victim appealed its dismissal, prosecutors looked at the charges once more. At this time, Oh has denied all the allegations against him.

In a statement to JTBC, Oh had only the following to say about the case: "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges."

For those not familiar with Oh, the actor played a major role in Netflix's Squid Game, a Korean Drama that became one of the most-watched series on the service to date. Oh's role was that of the oldest player in a bloody tournament that promised riches to its winner. His work on Squid Game earned Oh a Golden Globe for best-supporting actor in a series as well as a Primetime Emmy.

At this time, there is no word on whether Oh's role in Squid Game will continue into season two. Netflix confirmed some time ago a new season was in the works for Squid Game, and development has begun on the project courtesy of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The service has also announced plans to create a reality show inspired by the drama titled Squid Game: The Challenge where contestants worldwide will compete in a murder-free tournament to earn cash prizes.

