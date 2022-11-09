Squid Game Star Admits the Show's Success is "Bittersweet"

It's hard not to argue that Squid Game has earned its place as one of Netflix's biggest original series, with the streaming service currently working on a "Squid Game Universe" which will see future seasons of the series, along with a live-action reality series that re-creates the deadly games without being so deadly. The star of the series, Lee Jung-jae hasn't shared details about story points when it comes to the upcoming second season, though he did share a surprising quote in which he believes that the success of this show is "bittersweet".

Squid Game first arrived on Netflix in 2021, presenting a world in which regular folks who had debts hanging over their heads put their lives on the line to win an obscene amount of money. As a result of the series' first season, the only man left standing was Seong Gi-hun, who had to make some difficult choices in order to win the major funds, but found himself feeling quite conflicted as the winner of this life-or-death battle.

The Surreal Squid Game

In an interview with IndieWire, the actor who portrays Seong Gi-hun detailed how the lessons of Squid Game might have resonated a little too well with viewers that witnessed the childhood games that were transformed into life-or-death trials for those who were drowning in debilitating debt:

"I'm happy about it, of course, but it's bittersweet. Yes, it's great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of 'Squid Game' – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying."

As it stands, Netflix has yet to confirm when we can expect the second season of Squid Game to arrive, but it's clear from the show's runaway popularity that the streaming service is going all-in on the series, though it would be interesting to hear Jung-jae's thoughts on the reality competition series in the works.

