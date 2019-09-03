Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Reveals Title, Release Window

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato has been around as an anime franchise for quite some time. Originally hitting television sets back in 1974, one of the most well known science fiction anime series to date has influenced a ton of other anime franchises that have managed to grow in popularity, perhaps moreso than their originator. Mobile Suit Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Macross, Outlaw Star, and many others can clearly be seen to have taken some influence from the long running franchise. Even with its long history, the franchise is showing no signs of stopping any time soon, with a new sequel film coming out soon titled Space Battleship Yamato 2205: A New Journey.

Anime News Network shared the official news of the sequel film via their Official Twitter Account, releasing several new details about the follow up to the franchise predecessor in the form of Star Blazers Space Battleship Yamato 2202:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 Sequel #Anime Reveals Title, Staff, Fall 2020 Screening Debut • Writer Harutoshi Fukui, producer Shoji Nishizaki return for Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi https://t.co/mdsO5UHqIm — Anime News Network (@Anime) September 2, 2019

If you have not heard of the Star Blazers franchise before, it was originally created by Yoshinobu Nishizaki and follows a band of the remaining members of humanity following an alien attack that decimated much of the population. Pouring all of their resources and know how into a space cruiser that could support what remained of the human race, while simultaneously being pursued by the aliens responsible for humanity’s downfall: the Gamilas. Obviously, even the premise sounds familiar as it shares shades of escapism that was seen in Battlestar Galactica, to simply name on other franchise.

The predecessor to this sequel, the 2202 series, launched as a number of feature length films and then was subsequently released on television, leading the way for this upcoming installment that will clearly have a bit of a time jump. While details are scarce regarding the story itself, the article dives into some of the folks that will be involved with the creation of this latest entry in the long running series.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any and all new developments that drop from the Star Blazers series and the sequels that it creates moving forward!

Are you a big fan of the Star Blazers Battleship Yamato series? Which was your favorite installment of the long running anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and space battleships!