Hilarious Meme Uses Yu-Gi-Oh to Retell Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

A few days ago, the sci-fi fandom felt a disturbance in the Force. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released at last, and the epic finale brought the Skywalker Saga to a close. While the film has received mixed reviews in the days following its release, many have found ways to embrace the phenomena that is Star Wars. And for one fan, that means retelling the entire finale with Yu-Gi-Oh.

And no, we’re not kidding. If you do not thing Yugi Muto can stand up to the Sith, well – it turns out you’re wrong.

Over on Twitter, the user LittleKuriboh got netizens all worked up over a recent post. The account shared a photo collage picked from the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, and its caption basically tells you all you need to know.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) dir. J.J. Abrams pic.twitter.com/TXmxgWW2JC — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) December 23, 2019

As you can see, the photos used in the tweet evoke imagery which was seen in The Rise of Skywalker. Sure, the Millennium Piece you see first might just look like a clear puzzle, but that is not the case. In the world of Star Wars, that same object would classify as a Holocron which both Kylo Ren and Rey needed this past week.

The second photo is easily identifiable if you have seen The Rise of Skywalker. That is no simple dagger in Yugi’s hand but rather a special Sith blade. The weapon is the only one that can lead Rey to a Holocron located within the wreckage of the Death Star, but it has a horrible history attached to it.

Finally, the third picture is a little harder to interpret. Kylo Ren sadly doesn’t shove trading cards into anyone’s face, but he does redeem himself by taking back his name as Ben Solo. This moment of renewal was an important one for the franchise overall, so it makes since for Yugi to play Monster Reborn. Clearly, this kind of reimagining suits the Star Wars movie, but Yu-Gi-Oh fans need to do a little more planning before they go all out. Seto Kaiba needs to play someone, but there’s no telling whether he will agree to play Emperor Palpatine or not…

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.