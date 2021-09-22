Star Wars: Visions Producer Weighs in on Possible Season 2

After a long wait, Star Wars: Visions made its debut today, and fans are already clamoring for more. The nine-part anthology explores the Lucasfilm series in all-new ways with help from Japan’s best artists. After premiering earlier today, all eyes are on Disney to bring a second season to life, and the executive producer of Star Wars: Visions would like nothing better.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with James Waugh who oversaw the anime anthology from start to finish. During our chat, the producer touched upon the possibility of more episodes, and Waugh said he’d love to get more episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, absolutely,” he said when asked about a second season of Star Wars: Visions. “We’ll see what happens. Let’s see how the response is this anthology, and I hope it’s as positive as your experience, which makes me really happy we did.”

As you can tell from our site’s review of the show, ComicBook.com would love nothing more than additional episodes. The reviews seem to agree as both critics and fans are showing nothing but love for the triumphant anime. Rotten Tomatoes has listed the anthology with a 94% Fresh rating, and fans are praising the anime online. From Tumblr to Twitter and beyond, fans are loving the fresh series, and some are going so far as to call Star Wars: Visions the franchise’s best in a decade.

If you haven’t seen the show for yourself, you can watch it right now. Star Wars: Visions is streaming exclusively on Disney+ and we’re holding out hope for a season two too, Waugh! You can find the show’s official synopsis below for extra details on the anthology:

“Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions – a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”

What do you think of Star Wars: Visions? Would you like the anime anthology to get a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.