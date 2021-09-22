Star Wars: Visions Is Renewing Faith in the Franchise’s Future

Star Wars: Visions has finally debuted, and to put it lightly, the show is doing alright. If you did not know, Disney+ brought the anime anthology to life this week with some of Japan’s most famous studios, and the work is paying off. After all, reviews are in for Star Wars: Visions, and they are nothing short of glowing.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are in love with the entire vision of Star Wars: Visions. The nine-part anthology gives audiences glimpses into worlds that Lucasfilm has yet to tap. By straying from the Skywalker mythos, Star Wars: Visions is able to expand the franchise in unique ways, and fans are saying the anime is one of the best things to happen to Star Wars in a decade.

If you want to see it for yourself, Star Wars: Visions is streaming over on Disney+ exclusively. The nine-part anthology is comprised of shorts no longer than 25 minutes, so it is a quick binge. From samurai tales to a space opera and beyond, Star Wars: Visions has reignited creativity within the IP, and fans are desperate for a season two to go live already.

