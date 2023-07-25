Strange Planet: Trailer Released For Apple TV+ Series

Strange Planet, the new animated series from Rick & Morty's Dan Harmon and cartoonist Nathan W. Pyle, will adapt Pyle's comic of the same name.

Apple TV+ today revealed a trailer for their upcoming ten-episode adult animated series Strange Planet, which will make its global debut on Wednesday, August 9. Based on the New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Apple describes Strange Planet as "a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions." Rick & Morty's Dan Harmon developed the series for television and will executive produce the series, which will drop new episodes weekly.

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

You can see the trailer below.

Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.

Few details are available yet about the TV show, but here's a synopsis for the comic:

"Strange Planet covers a full life cycle of the planet's inhabitants, including milestones such as The Emergence Day, Being Gains a Sibling, The Being Family Attains a Beast, The Formal Education of a Being Celebration of Special Days, Being Begins a Vocation, The Beings at Home, Health Status of a Being, The Hobbies of a Being, The Extended Family of the Being, The Being Reflects on Life While Watching the Planet Rotate."

After the August 9 premiere, new episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on September 27, 2023.