It looks like the co-creator of Rick and Morty is bringing his animation magic to another series. In the wake of season five's premiere, all eyes are on Dan Harmon as the creator has announced his next project. It turns out the creator is teaming up with Nathan Pyle to bring the graphic novel Strange Planet to life.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter as it has learned Apple TV+ has ordered the upcoming series. The streaming service has given Strange Planet a full ten-episode order that goes straight to series. This means the show's fate will not rest on a pilot's reception.

If you have not heard about Strange Planet, the series was created by Pyle as a web-comic that has since become a best-selling graphic novel. Harmon is listed as a co-creator on this animated. Outing while Amalia Levari joins the crew as showrunner. All three will work together as executive producers under ShadowMachine. This series also marks the fourth under Harmon's belt following Rick and Morty, Krapopolis, and Little Demon.

This option might seem out of the box for Harmon, but he has a history with Pyle. The creator of Strange Planet had a design of his shown on Community which Harmon helmed back in the day. Afterward, Pyle went on to kickstart Strange Planet in 2019. You can find the comic's full description down below:

"Strange Planet covers a full life cycle of the planet’s inhabitants, including milestones such as The Emergence Day, Being Gains a Sibling, The Being Family Attains a Beast, The Formal Education of a Being

Celebration of Special Days, Being Begins a Vocation, The Beings at Home, Health Status of a Being, The Hobbies of a Being, The Extended Family of the Being, The Being Reflects on Life While Watching the Planet Rotate."

What do you make of this new order for Strange Planet? Will you be tuning into Harmon and Pyle's animated series?