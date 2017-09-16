Studio Bones Exec Reveals Which Movie Was Its Biggest Gamble

Studio Bones might be best known for their work on My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bungo Stray Dogs to name a few, but the animation studio has ventured into plenty of anime franchises in the past. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, Comicbook.com's Megan Peters was able to chat with the co-creator/President of Bones, Masahiko Minami, and discuss which movie the production studio had made that was a major gamble.

Eureka 7: Hi-Evolution was brought up as a big risk for the studio, with Minami further exploring the recent release:

"Eureka 7: Hi-Evolution is brought to the table. Minami is asked why the three films were ordered after Bones did the original anime. Minami says they worked on the original show 16-17 years ago. The thought here was to watch the first anime before checking out the rest of the franchise. After making the Eureka movie, the team went on to discuss the idea of reimagining the original anime as a film trilogy. With these movies, Minami's team wanted to make these films to set a new tone that would set up the franchise's next projects. So, of course, Minami wants us to look forward to more to come."

The official description of Eureka 7: Hi-Evolution from Funimation reads as such, for those who might not have had the opportunity to dive into this unique film:

"Ride the trapars and take to the skies once more! The revolutionary mecha anime from studio Bones returns for the first movie in a high-flying trilogy. It all begins with the story that was left untold-the earth-shattering incident where Renton's father disappeared. With the mysterious pilot Eureka by his side, only Adroc Thurston could undo his own mistake, sparking the event that changed everything and earned him the title of a hero. Now, ten years later, Eureka lies in critical condition as Renton leaves the crew of the Gekko. But when he finds himself in the care of his father's old friends, he has a choice to make. Either stay with the loving family he's always wanted, or earn the love he seeks."

