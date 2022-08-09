Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening Features a Very Clever Cameo

It has been a long wait, but Mob Psycho 100 fans will get a sweet update from the anime starting this fall. Once October rolls in, the series will return for season three, and all eyes are on the big comeback. To hold fans over, the team at Studio Bones did just release the opening for season three as a little gift, and it turns out the theme includes a little cameo that fans will love.

The secret was shared on Twitter courtesy of Yoshimichi Kameda, the anime's character designer and animation director. The executive took to social media after the new opening was released, and it turns out the artist provided vocals for the track!

"I made my choral debut in MOB CHOIR in season one, and recently, I participated in the chorus for season three as well! This is my second single! Please listen to the chorus very carefully," Kameda shared with fans.

Clearly, the team behind Mob Psycho 100 is dedicated to the anime, and they will fill in roles however they can. For Kameda, that means joining the MOB CHOIR and lending his voice to the track "1". And as the anime welcomes more tracks to its catalog, we can only hope Kameda returns with a solo of his own if we're lucky.

For those eager to check out season three firsthand, Mob Psycho 100 will make its comeback this October. You can read up on the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

