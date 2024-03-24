Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 Line-Up Announced

Studio Ghibli and GKIDS have been having a massive year so far, and soon they'll have an even bigger one with the launch of Studio Ghibi Fest 2024 later this year! Studio Ghibli has been at the forefront at many fans' minds thanks to the success of The Boy and the Heron in theaters around the world and the award scene, and now GKIDs is gearing up for an even bigger takeover as they plan to bring Studio Ghibli's films to theaters through the rest of the year as part of a celebration of the studio's greatest works over the decades.

GKIDS will be bringing Studio Ghibli to theaters with the upcoming Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This celebration of Studio Ghibli's classics will be bringing some of the studio's biggest films back to theaters with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. These films will be available across limited dates and theaters across the United States, and be highlighting works from Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, Yoshifumi Kondo, Hiroyuki Morita, and Hiromasa Yonebayashi. Check out the announcement trailer for the celebration below:

Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 Line-Up Revealed

Spirited Away – April 27-May 1

Nausicaa of Valley of the Wind – May 19 and 21

Castle in the Sky – May 20 and 22

The Secret World of Arriety – June 9 and 11

When Marnie Was There – June 10 and 12

Princess Mononoke – July 13-17

Ponyo – August 3-7

Whisper of the Heart – August 25 and 27

The Cat Returns – August 28 and 28

Howl's Moving Castle – September 26-October 3

Kiki's Delivery Service – October 26-30

Pom Poko – November 24 and 26

The Tale of Princess Kaguya – November 25 and 27

My Neighbor Totoro – December 7-11

GKIDS begins to tease Studio Ghibli Fest 2024's line up as such, "This year's lineup highlights the works of studio co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, as well as directors Yoshifumi Kondo, Hiroyuki Morita, and Hiromasa Yonebayashi. In celebration of Hayao Miyazaki's recent Oscar win, Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 kicks off with the acclaimed director's previous Academy Award-winning feature, SPIRITED AWAY, which took home the Oscar in 2001."

The tease continues with, "The lineup additionally includes special celebrations for the Howl's Moving Castle 20th Anniversary, Kiki's Delivery Service 25th Anniversary, and Pom Poko 30th Anniversary. GKIDS are proud to continue their partnership with Fathom and expand STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2024 to even more play dates than ever to meet increased fan demand. Each of the 14 animated features will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions and will include surprise special extra content as well."

