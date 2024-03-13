Where to Stream the Studio Ghibli's Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron is getting all the recognition it could want and more. Last fall, director Hayao Miyazaki welcomed the movie to theaters in Japan as anxious fans lined up to watch. The director's first film in a decade has earned major praise which peaked with an Academy Award this past weekend. Now, the demand for The Boy and the Heron is higher than ever, so it is little surprise fans are wanting to stream the flick.

If you are one of those fans, well – we have good and bad news. The Boy and the Heron is not available to stream at the moment, but it will be coming to Max soon.

The news was shared by Warner Bros. Discovery and the Max team this week. The company has renewed its contract with Studio Ghibli to continue streaming its library exclusively. At this time, Max has not revealed when The Boy and the Heron will hit its service. For the most part, digital titles tend to stream before they hit home video, but anime titles vary in schedule. But hopefully, Max is able to get out the Hayao Miyazaki movie ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with The Boy and the Heron, the movie surfaced seven years ago when Miyazaki came back from retirement. The famed Studio Ghibli artist retired in 2014 after making The Wind Rises, but Miyazaki felt he had an important story to tell with The Boy and the Heron. The ambitious movie took seven years to make due to staff scheduling and the COVID-19 pandemic. As the movie neared its released, Studio Ghibli released a single poster for The Boy and the Heron to tease fans, but that was a wrap on marketing. The film's mysterious nature left many fans anxious to see Miyazaki's movie, and the piece lived up to expectations.

If you want to know more about The Boy and the Heron, no sweat. You can read up on the Academy Award-winning title below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world."

What do you think about The Boy and the Heron in the wake of its Oscar win?