Studio Ghibli Animator Reveals One of Hayao Miyazaki's Superstitions

Studio Ghibli has been one of the biggest names in anime for decades, and it is back in the headlines thanks to Hayao Miyazaki. The director has been heralded time and again for their work. As The Boy and the Heron wraps its run in theaters, all eyes are on Miyazaki and his next steps. So of course, fans were quick to listen when an animator with Studio Ghibli ties revealed a superstition Miyazaki takes to heart.

The confession comes from Full Frontal, an animation site dedicated to all things sakuga. Not long ago, the site spoke with Shinsaku Kozuma about their impressive career. It was there the animator, who has been in the field for 40 years, cemented two things about Miyazaki.

The first reveal? Well, it turns out Miyazaki really would fine employees if they were late to work. And as for the second, it seems Miyazaki divvied up his animators by their blood type.

"They were pretty high fines," Kozuma said. "And Miyazaki really checked out when everybody got in or out. His seat was the closest to the door, so he saw everything. He was also the one who decided who got to sit where. He really believes that blood types influence personality, so he had the B-type people and the A-type people sitting separately."

You may be wondering how the Miyazaki's bloody superstition came to light, but that is hardly surprising. In many Asian nations, blood types are incredibly important socially. For instance, in Japan, people with Type A blood are known as anxious perfectionists while Type B can be as cheerful as they are selfish. Obviously, these two descriptions clash, and Miyazaki seems to believe blood types are telling. So to avoid any conflict between employees, Miyazaki would group Studio Ghibli animators based on their blood type.

