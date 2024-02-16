Studio Ghibli Producer Explains Why Hayao Miyazaki Didn't Retire

The Boy And The Heron was originally billed as Hayao Miyazaki's final film, but this wasn't the first time that the legendary anime director was slated to step away from the anime game. In fact, Miyazaki has since decided to end his retirement plans, re-invigorated by the recent film and stating that he had more ideas on his mind for the future. In a new interview, Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki discussed why Miyazaki decided to make his latest film and whether or not he'll truly not retire.

In chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Suzuki stated that Miyazaki was embarrassed about coming out of retirement, to the point that he didn't want to be seen in the public eye, "It was only three years after he announced his retirement, and at that time, I honestly believed that we wouldn't be making any more films together. [Miyazaki] said that because 'I found it quite embarrassing to come back after announcing that I'll be retiring, I won't be showing myself in public."

Toshio then discussed Miyazaki's passing for The Boy And The Heron, "I knew that he really wanted to make this film, so I had to decide whether or not I should let him. I finally went through the storyboards on Sunday night, and it was really good. It was very interesting and captivating. It was very clear what he wanted to do. And what he wanted to do was basically tell his life story. I could tell that this was going to be something very epically pessimistic."

Miyazaki's Potential Retirement

Suzuki stated that originally, he wasn't going to approve Hayao's idea for what was initially billed as his final film. However, Miyazaki went to extreme lengths, for him, in getting the project approved, asking Toshio to coffee to sell him on the project. "Now I am happy that I didn't say no," Suzuki stated. "If he hadn't made this film, he wouldn't have been able to die a happy man."

The Boy And The Heron became the number one film in North American theaters during its opening weekend. On top of this honor, the Studio Ghibli production has also been nominated for "Best Animated Film" at this year's Academy Awards. While this won't be the firs time that Ghibli was nominated, as Spirited Away won the award previously, it reinforces the quality of the film loved by audiences and critics alike.

