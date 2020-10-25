Watch: Hayao Miyazaki Celebrates Ghibli Museum by Drawing Special Sketch

Studio Ghibli is one of the most beloved names in anime, and much of its clout comes from director Hayao Miyazaki. The man is responsible for bringing films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away to life. Over the years, many of his films have been honored in the official Ghibli Museum overseas, and its recent reopening was honored in a big way by Miyazaki as of late.

And how might that be? Well, it is because Miyazaki began drawing at the museum’s cafe out of nowhere. The surprising moment was caught on camera by his entourage, and fans can check out the whole thing on Youtube.

In the past few weeks, the Ghibli Museum has been very active on social media with video updates and more. It is preparing to reopen its on-site restaurant after renovating it to add COVID safety measures. Miyazaki chose to visit the cafe as a surprise before its official reopening, and a video was posted of his lunch last week.

Now, a bonus clip has been uploaded of Miyazaki’s visit to the cafe. It is there the restaurant operators ask the director if he has any ideas for a new store sign. The museum wants a new menu board that reflects the cafe’s updated menu. At first, Miyazaki makes some funny jokes about a new sign, but he gets to work before long.

You can check out the clip above as Miyazaki pulls out a sketch pad and fountain pen out of nowhere. He makes a rough sketch of a new menu sign in just a few moments. The updated look highlights the cafe’s sweet ice cream offerings, and its whimsical design is super cute. Hopefully, his pitch will make the final cut as the Ghibli Museum prepares to reopen its cafe, and fans around the world hope to dine under it one day.

What do you think of this rare video? Do you hope to visit the Ghibli Museum soon?

HT – Sora News 24