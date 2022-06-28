Studio Ghibli: Jim Henson's Creature Shop Shares Peek at My Neighbor Totoro Puppets

My Neighbor Totoro is one of the most beloved films in anime, and Studio Ghibli is as proud of it now as ever. The movie, which Hayao Miyazaki directed in 1988, is one of the most revered at the studio after all. Now, the Royal Shakespeare Company is working to adapt the film for the stage, and Jim Henson's Creature Shop has signed on to bring Totoro to life.

As reports shared just recently, My Neighbor Totoro is said to be one of the RSC's most ambitious projects to date given its scale. Teams are working on the stage play in Japan, the United States, and Great Britain. Of course, this includes the Jim Henson crew as the Creature Shop is located in Los Angeles. Basil Twist is overseeing the puppet's designs alongside Mervyn Millar.

Check out these behind-the-scenes pics of Jim Henson's Creature Shop creating the puppets for the upcoming My Neighbour Totoro stage show (@totoroshow)! pic.twitter.com/MfLSiKg5Zn — Ghibliotheque – A Podcast About Studio Ghibli (@ghibliotheque) June 28, 2022

"We know all too well the importance of maintaining the visual style and personality of beloved characters," Peter Brooke, the creative supervisor of Jim Henson's Creature Shop, shared in a new note (via Deadline).

"Whether an audience member is a longtime fan of this iconic story, or new to Miyazaki's fantastical world, they will be simply amazed when they see these magical creatures live on stage in a whole new way in My Neighbor Totoro."

Currently, tickets for My Neighbor Totoro are on sale as its run will go from October 8th through January 2023. The RSC says sales for the show have been excellent, and there is already chatter about the production moving to the West End, England's own version of Broadway. At this time, there is no word on whether the stage play will be brought stateside, but fans are hopeful this production is able to travel globally once its RSC run has finished.

