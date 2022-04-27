Studio Ghibli and Royal Shakespeare Company to Produce My Neighbor Totoro Play

✖

Studio Ghibli is heading to London with an all-new production that fans won't want to miss! Today, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced its plans to perform an original stage play in conjunction with Studio Ghibli. The pair are bringing My Neighbor Totoro to the stage, and of course, fans are already desperate to know when tickets will go on sale.

According to the theatre announcement, the stage play will debut on October 8th in London and run for 15 weeks until the end of January 2023. Tom Morton-Smith is adapting My Neighbor Totoro for he stage while Phelim McDermott oversees production. My Neighbor Totoro will be done primarily with puppets similar to Japan's current Spirited Away stage play. And of course, Hisaishi's music will carry throughout the production.

HUGE NEWS! There's a brand-new, live stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro from @theRSC and @improbable1 coming to London's @BarbicanCentre in October – executive produced by Joe Hisaishi! https://t.co/nKKHGVdrfs pic.twitter.com/bohoGOb47N — Ghibliotheque – A Podcast About Studio Ghibli (@ghibliotheque) April 26, 2022

McDermott spoke with Deadline recently about the project, and it was there the director clarified a few questions. For one, he said the story's two leads would likely be played by grown actors rather than young girls. This is because McDermott's production calls for actors who have experience multitasking on stage. "We have to use performers who can do many things ...puppetry, physical stuff, so there are choices to be made," he shared.

READ MORE: Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away Play Is Coming to Hulu | Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart Releases Sequel's First Trailer | Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The director also said this adaptation will not be a musical in any strict sense. Hisaishi's music will be integral to the overall production, but fans shouldn't expect Totoro to belt out any songs. McDermott also confirmed rehearsals for My Neighbor Totoro will start in July, so fans can anticipate learning more about its cast as summer draws nearer.

What do you think about this special London production? Would you like to see My Neighbor Totoro live on stage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.