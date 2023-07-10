Studio Ghibli Shares Cryptic Post Ahead of Hayao Miyazaki's New Movie Premiere

Studio Ghibli has kept quiet for some years now, and that is all thanks to director Hayao Miyazaki. The visionary artist has been hard at work on a new film since leaving retirement, and after all this time, his work is nearly ready for the public. Later this week, How Do You Live will be released in Japan, and Studio Ghibli just shared a cryptic post ahead of the long-awaited premiere.

The update comes from Twitter as the official Studio Ghibli page put out a curious post. As you can see below, the picture seems to show a series of waveforms from a sound booth. As to watch these forms contain, well – we have no idea. It could be anything from dubbing to simple sound mixing for all fans know. But given its curious release, fans are scouring the post for any hints about How Do You Live.

After all, Miyazaki's new feature film has kept a notoriously low profile. The movie was announced several years back, and Studio Ghibli brought in a slew of new talent to help Miyazaki bring his vision to life. After How Do You Live was announced as the title, the movie kept any updates close to the chest. Many were unsure if the Studio Ghibli movie would debut this week as planned until a recent interview with producer Toshio Suzuki confirmed as much. How Do You Live will be released in Japan on July 14th without any trailers or promos. The film will be a total mystery to everyone when it debuts, and honestly? The idea is pretty exciting in this oversharing age of tech.

Still, fans of Studio Ghibli are eager to know what is coming, so this cryptic post has netizens on edge. It seems they won't be able to rest until How Do You Live makes its way to theaters. Fans in Japan will be able to watch the movie on July 14th, and at this point, no release date has been given for How Do You Live in the United States. It won't take long for spoilers about the film to drop once Studio Ghibli sends it live overseas, so Miyazaki fans will want to be wary on social media in the coming days!

What do you make of Studio Ghibli's upcoming release? Do you plan on watching How Do You Live when it drops? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!