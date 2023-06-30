Studio Ghibli's How Do You Live Runtime Revealed

Studio Ghibli is trying a radical experiment with its next film and it's a doozy. Billed as Hayao Miyazaki's last film for the company, How Do You Live? is looking to adapt a popular 1930s novel of the same name. This however isn't the experiment, as Ghibli has decided to not release any promotional material and/or trailers when it comes to the movie that is arriving in Japanese theaters next month. With little news being revealed when it comes to Miyazaki's magnum opus, the runtime has found its way online.

Earlier this month, director Hayao Miyazaki confirmed that he was nervous about the lack of promotion for the film, even stating as such in the open, "I wonder if it'll be okay without publicity. I am beginning to worry. I do believe in you, Mr Suzuki. But I'm concerned, that's all." Though the movie is confirmed to hit theaters in Japan on July 14th next month, Ghibli has yet to confirm when we'll see How Do You Live? hit North America. Considering the popularity of Studio Ghibli the world over, it's a surefire bet that we'll potentially get a theatrical run in the West.

How Do You Live? Runtime

How Do You Live? will reportedly be two hours and four minutes long. Since there is no animation revealed to the public as of yet, many are left speculating what Miyazaki's work will look like and whether it will turn out to be Ghibli's greatest film to date.

Ghibli's President Toshio Suzuki had stated the following when it came to not releasing any promotional material for the film outside of one poster, "Let's go with just this one poster for the marketing.' So, no trailers or TV commercials at all. No newspaper ads either. Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire. In my opinion, in this age of so much information, the lack of information is entertainment. I don't know if this will work. But as for me, I believe in it, so this is what I'm trying to do."

If you're unfamiliar with How Do You Live?, the official description for the original novel reads as such, "The official description of the original novel reads as such, "How Do You Live? begins with fifteen-year-old Copper, who has recently suffered the loss of his father, gazing out over his hometown of Tokyo, watching the thousands of people below, and beginning to ponder life's big questions. How many people are in the world? What do their lives look like? Are humans really made of molecules? The book moves between Copper's story and his uncle's journal entries, in which he gives advice and helps Copper learn pivotal truths about the way the world works."

