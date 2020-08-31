These Japanese Grandparents Built Totoro's Bus Stop for Their Grandchildren

✖

Studio Ghibli has brought plenty of magical worlds to life, but few are as loved as that found in My Neighbor Totoro. The film is one of the studio's first projects, and director Hayao Miyazaki captured the imagination of millions with its titular characters. Now, an older couple in Japan has brought Totoro to life at their home in Japan, and it has attracted the attention of fans the world around.

As reported by My Modern Met, the project was done by a couple living in the Miyazaki prefecture of Japan. The older couple decided to make a replica of the Totoro bus stop for their grandchildren, and the pair did not skimp on craftsmanship in any way.

The pair made the statue of Totoro by hand, and you can see how the bus stop looks in the picture below. The grandparents had to build a barrel-shaped frame to start before using a slew of plastering techniques. The barrel was slowly layered with concrete and bricks before being smoothed out in the final layers. Each step brought the Studio Ghibli character closer to the surface, and by the time the statue was done, the grandparents had a replica bus stop sign to pair with him.

Japanese grandparents create life-size Totoro with bus stop for their grandkids https://t.co/ZF4leSBEKy vía @mymodernmet pic.twitter.com/Jb0logvk3b — Carmen (@sinremite) August 19, 2020

As you can imagine, this gift is an impressive one for anybody, but the fact it was done by hand makes it even better. Fans are also impressed the statue was handmade given a pair of grandparents in their 70s brought it to life. But when it comes to their grandchildren, it is clear there is nothing these two won't do to make them happy. Now, locals to the prefecture are starting to travel to visit Totoro for themselves, and there is no doubt more tourists will visit as the ongoing pandemic eases in the future.

What do you make of this grand gift? Would you ever try to recreate a Studio Ghibli prop for someone in real life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

